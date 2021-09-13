Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice
Tolland Daily Voice

Woman Wanted For Bank Robbery In Region

Zak Failla
This suspect is wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in West Springfield.
This suspect is wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in West Springfield. Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Recognize her?

Police in Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman who is wanted after robbing a West Springfield bank in Hampden County.

At approximately 2:22 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, the West Springfield Police Department received multiple panic alarms from the Freedom Credit Union on Union Street.

According to police, the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller handed over cash and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was described as being in her 30s, wearing a black hoodie, jeans, sneakers, and a medical mask.

Police said the investigation into the bank robbery is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau by calling (413) 263-3210.

