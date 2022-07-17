Woman Accused Of Striking, Dragging Trooper With Car While Fleeing Police In Ellington

A 26-year-old woman was charged after police said she struck a Connecticut State Police trooper and a patrol vehicle with her car while fleeing from police.

Troopers in Tolland County responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Cindy Road in Ellington at about 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said Veronica Allen, of New Britain, had allegedly smashed windows of several vehicles in the driveway using a tire iron.

Authorities said Allen didn't comply with orders from troopers and fled the scene in a Honda Civic.

While she was driving away, a trooper was struck by an open passenger side door of the Honda and dragged a short distance, police said.

Allen also backed the Honda into a patrol vehicle, which caused minor damage to the driver's side of the vehicle, according to the report.

Police said the trooper was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

State Police said Allen was later arrested at her home and charged with:

Improper use of marker plate

Illegal operation without minimum insurance

Disobeying the signal of an officer

Evading responsibility – physical injury

Unsafe backing

Interfering with an officer

Assault on a public safety officer

Two counts of third-degree criminal mischief

Two counts of second-degree breach of peace

Two counts of second-degree threatening

She is being held on $110,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Monday, July 18, authorities said.

