Willington Man Flees Troopers In Stolen Mustang, Crashes Into Mailboxes, Police Say

A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he fled from troopers in a stolen Ford Mustang and crashed into mailboxes in Connecticut.

At about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, troopers were investigating a report that a vehicle was stolen at 12:45 a.m. in the Tolland County town of Willington, and while at a home on Ashford Center Road in Ashford, they saw the stolen Ford Mustang driving west, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers recognized the driver as Jacob Cormier, of Willington, police said.

The Mustang sped away and troopers lost sight of it, authorities reported.

Troopers then received 911 calls that the Mustang was involved in a crash on Storrs Road in Mansfield and the driver fled the scene, police said.

Police discovered that the Mustang struck two mailboxes, State Police said.

Police located Cormier in Mansfield Hollow State Park, and he ran away from police into Mansfield Hollow Lake, authorities said.

He then swam to shore and was arrested, police said.

Police said Cormier was charged with:

Evading responsibility resulting in property damage

Increasing speed in an attempt to escape or elude officer

Failure to maintain lane

Interfering with an officer

Second-degree criminal trover

First-degree larceny

Thrid-degree criminal mischief

Possession of a controlled substance second offense

Authorities said he was held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond and is set to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 8.

