Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon

Police & Fire

Western Mass Woman Dies Hours After Being Shot, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A woman found shot in Springfield has died from her injuries.
A woman found shot in Springfield has died from her injuries. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A woman has died hours after being found shot on street in the region.

The unidentified Massachusetts woman was found shot in Hampden County around 2:50 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 on Vermont Street in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the woman was found after officers responded to the area following a ShotSpotter activation. 

The woman was taken to Baystate Health where she died from her injuries at  10:50 p.m., Walsh said. 

The investigation is continuing. 

If you have any information, anonymously text a tip to CRIMES (274637), type SOLVE along with your tip.

