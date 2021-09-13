Western Mass Woman Dies Hours After Being Shot, Police Say

A woman has died hours after being found shot on street in the region.

The unidentified Massachusetts woman was found shot in Hampden County around 2:50 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 on Vermont Street in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the woman was found after officers responded to the area following a ShotSpotter activation.

The woman was taken to Baystate Health where she died from her injuries at 10:50 p.m., Walsh said.

The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information, anonymously text a tip to CRIMES (274637), type SOLVE along with your tip.

