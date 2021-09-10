Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice
Truck Left Partially Hanging Off Edge Of Bridge In Fatal Crash In Region

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
A Massachusetts State Police report a truck driver was killed when he veered off the highway, went up and over a median and the vehicle was left hanging halfway off the bridge over Route 16
One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash in the region.

It happened around 11:25 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, in Worcester County.

A Freightliner truck northbound on I-495 in Milford veered out of its lane, struck the median guardrail, and rode up and over it, coming to rest approximately halfway off the bridge over Route 16, Massachusetts State Police said.

The male driver of the truck was transported to Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A passenger was transported to Milford Hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the crash, including whether speed or inclement weather conditions were contributing factors, is ongoing.

The fuel has been cleaned up and the truck towed off the bridge. The roadway is fully open. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

