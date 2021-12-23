Contact Us
Breaking News: COVID-19: Study Reveals How Likely Omicron Patients Are To Be Hospitalized Compared To Delta
Police & Fire

Suspect Wanted For Alleged Kidnapping, Rape Of Child In Region

Zak Failla
Read More Stories
Gavin Ortiz
Gavin Ortiz Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Know him?

An alert has been issued for a wanted teen with a warrant out for his arrest for alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor in Western Massachusetts.

In Hampden County, police in West Springfield are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Gavin Gabriel Ortiz, who is wanted on multiple charges for an incident earlier this month.

It is alleged that Ortiz allegedly kidnapped and raped a minor at an area motel on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Ortiz is wanted for:

  • Enticing a child under the age of 16;
  • Kidnapping;
  • Aggravated rape of a child with force;
  • Assault and battery;
  • Rape of a child with force.

Anyone with information regarding Ortiz’s whereabouts has been asked to contact police in West Springfield by calling (413) 263-3210 ext. 233 and requesting Det. Arslan.

