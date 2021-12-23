Suspect Wanted For Alleged Kidnapping, Rape Of Child In Region

Know him?
An alert has been issued for a wanted teen with a warrant out for his arrest for alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor in Western Massachusetts.
In Hampden County, police in West Springfield are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Gavin Gabriel Ortiz, who is wanted on multiple charges for an incident earlier this month.
It is alleged that Ortiz allegedly kidnapped and raped a minor at an area motel on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Ortiz is wanted for:
- Enticing a child under the age of 16;
- Kidnapping;
- Aggravated rape of a child with force;
- Assault and battery;
- Rape of a child with force.
Anyone with information regarding Ortiz’s whereabouts has been asked to contact police in West Springfield by calling (413) 263-3210 ext. 233 and requesting Det. Arslan.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.