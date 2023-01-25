Super Sniffer K9 Noses Out Intoxicated Willington Car Thief In Ellington: Police

A Connecticut State Police dog earned a few extra treats by aiding in the arrest of a car thief, officials say.

Police responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck at an address in Tolland County on West Road in Ellington around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to state police.

The pickup truck, a red Chevrolet CK1500, was last seen heading west on Route 83 towards the area of Rockville and Vernon.

State troopers shared information about the report to the Vernon Police Department, who soon received a report of a suspicious red pickup parked at an apartment complex on Regan Street in Vernon. The pickup's driver was seen leaving the vehicle.

Both state troopers and Vernon police went to the apartment complex and confirmed that the red pickup was the stolen vehicle. State police K9 Drago stepped in to find the thief and led police to an apartment door.

Police spoke with a resident of the apartment and found the suspect, 58-year-old John Hansen, inside.

Hansen, of Willington, seemed to be impaired and had the keys to the truck in his possession.

Hansen was arrested and agreed to perform field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Hansen was charged with the following:

Third-degree larceny

Use of motor vehicle without permission

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs

Operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Driving without a license

Hansen is held on a $25,000 bond at Hartford Correctional Center. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Rockville Superior Court.

