State Troopers Assist Former Polish President With Flat Tire In Tolland

Connecticut State troopers were in for a major surprise when they received a call to help a driver whose vehicle had a flat tire on I-84.

When troopers arrived to assist the driver in Tolland, they were greeted by Lech Wałęsa, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former President of Poland, according to a report from Connecticut State Police on Wednesday, May 11.

State Police said Wałęsa, age 78, was visiting Connecticut to promote the cause of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland, and he met with Gov. Ned Lamont and the World Affairs Council of Connecticut during his visit.

Wałęsa served as president of Poland from 1990 through 1995.

"Trooper Lipert, a native of Poland, was beyond grateful for the opportunity to help such an influential individual, and briefly speak to him about the history of Poland," state police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.