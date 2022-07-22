Stafford Man Seriously Injured After Car Crashes Into Tree, Rolls Over, Police Say

A Connecticut man is recovering following a rollover crash that left him hospitalized with serious injuries.

The 37-year-old was driving in Tolland County at around 10 p.m. Thursday, July 21, when he crashed in the Town of Stafford near Tetrault and Hampden roads, according to a report by Connecticut State Police.

Investigators determined that the driver, identified as Joshua Roberts, of Stafford, ran off the roadway before striking a tree and rolling over.

Roberts was taken by ambulance to Hartford Hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

Connecticut State Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call the agency at 860-896-3200, extension 8011.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.