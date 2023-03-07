Stabber Who Confessed To 2022 Killing In Tolland County Nabbed: Police

A stabber who went free for five months after killing a man has been arrested, officials say.

In Tolland County, 68-year-old Robert Robbins called 911 on October 11, 2022, around 7:50 p.m. to confess that he had stabbed a person at an apartment in the town of Bolton, according to the Connecticut Police Department.

State troopers and EMS went to the apartment, located at 890 Boston Turnpike, to find the stab wound victim and provide aid. The victim died from his injuries after being transported to Manchester Hospital.

Eastern District Major Crime Detectives investigated the incident and procured an arrest warrant for Robbins. The warrant was executed and Robbins was taken into custody, months after the incident, at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Monday, March 6. He is facing charges of manslaughter in the first degree.

Robbins was ordered to be held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday, March 7.

