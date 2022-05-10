Silver Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl From Andover

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Connecticut who was last seen over the weekend.

Abigail Ciparelli has been missing from the Tolland County town of Andover since Saturday, May 7, according to a Silver Alert from Connecticut State Police.

Police said Abigail may have gotten into a blue or gray sedan before she went missing.

Abigail is described as being 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Her clothing description is not known, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Abigail's whereabouts to call State Police at 860-465-5400.

