Silver Alert Canceled After Woman Goes Missing In Region

A Silver Alert has been canceled after a 67-year-old woman was reported missing in the region over the weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, the Massachusetts State Police issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Omer, who had last been seen leaving a Newton Road residence in Springfield at approximately 10 p.m.

At the time of her disappearance, Omer, who was described as being 5-foot-1 with brown hair and eyes was wearing a dark leather jacket, dark blue sweatpants, and brown shoes.

According to reports, Omer was located early on Monday, Nov. 15 following the issuance of the Silver Alert, which was canceled at around 7 a.m. in the morning after a wellness check was performed for her.

