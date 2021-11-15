Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • New Haven
    serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Windham
    serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Breaking News: New Confirmations Bring Number Of Tornadoes In NY/CT During Storm To Six
Police & Fire

Silver Alert Canceled After Woman Goes Missing In Region

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Deborah Omer
Deborah Omer Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A Silver Alert has been canceled after a 67-year-old woman was reported missing in the region over the weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, the Massachusetts State Police issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Omer, who had last been seen leaving a Newton Road residence in Springfield at approximately 10 p.m.

At the time of her disappearance, Omer, who was described as being 5-foot-1 with brown hair and eyes was wearing a dark leather jacket, dark blue sweatpants, and brown shoes.

According to reports, Omer was located early on Monday, Nov. 15 following the issuance of the Silver Alert, which was canceled at around 7 a.m. in the morning after a wellness check was performed for her.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.