Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • New Haven
    serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Windham
    serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Breaking News: COVID-19: CT Lawmakers Approve Extension Of Lamont's Emergency Powers
Police & Fire

Police Seize Loaded Gun After Single-Car Crash In Region

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Tyron Jubrey
Tyron Jubrey Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police in Western Massachusetts report they have arrested an area man and confiscated an illegal handgun following a single-vehicle crash.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Hampden County when Springfield Police were called to assist with a rollover crash in the area of Vadnais and Nottingham Street. 

When officers arrived, they found the driver, identified as Tyron Jubrey, age 25, of Springfield, attempting to crawl back into the car.

When the car was turned over, police located an illegal handgun, said Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield Police.

Jubrey was arrested and searched at which time police located more than two dozen pills of oxycodone, several rocks of crack cocaine, and a bag of powder cocaine.

Jubrey was charged with the following:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license;
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license;
  • Resisting arrest;
  • Three counts of possession of a Class B drug.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Tolland Daily Voice!

Serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.