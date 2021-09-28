Police Seize Loaded Gun After Single-Car Crash In Region

Police in Western Massachusetts report they have arrested an area man and confiscated an illegal handgun following a single-vehicle crash.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Hampden County when Springfield Police were called to assist with a rollover crash in the area of Vadnais and Nottingham Street.

When officers arrived, they found the driver, identified as Tyron Jubrey, age 25, of Springfield, attempting to crawl back into the car.

When the car was turned over, police located an illegal handgun, said Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield Police.

Jubrey was arrested and searched at which time police located more than two dozen pills of oxycodone, several rocks of crack cocaine, and a bag of powder cocaine.

Jubrey was charged with the following:

Carrying a firearm without a license;

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license;

Resisting arrest;

Three counts of possession of a Class B drug.

