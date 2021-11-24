Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
One Killed In Rollover Crash In Region

Zak Failla
The driver died after crashing on I-90 in Wilbraham in Hampden County
A 31-year-old Western Massachusetts man died after losing control of his vehicle on the Mass Turnpike, striking a median, and rolling over his vehicle, state police said.

In Hampden County, troopers responded to a stretch of I-90 eastbound in Wilbraham, where there was a report of a one-car crash involving a rolled-over vehicle with one injured.

Police said that upon arrival, troopers found a vehicle that had struck the median and rolled over, coming to a rest in the breakdown lane, with the driver suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the driver, Hampden County resident Glenn Moquin, of Palmer, was transported to Wing Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash led to a temporary closure of the right lane on I-90 in Wilbraham for approximately three hours as State Police investigated the crash and cleaned up the scene.

It remains under investigation by:

  • Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police;
  • State Police Crime Scene Services Section;
  • Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section;
  • Hamden County State Police Detective Unit;
  • Ludlow Fire and EMS;
  • MassDOT.

