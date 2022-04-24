Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice
Motorcycle Reportedly 'Split In Two' In I-84 Vernon Crash

Nicole Valinote
Multiple agencies responded to a crash in Connecticut after a caller reported that a motorcycle had "split in two."

Authorities responded at about 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, to a crash that happened in Tolland County on I-84 westbound near Exit 67 in Vernon, according to the Town of Vernon Fire Department.

There were no major injuries in the crash, authorities said.

Vernon EMS, Rockville Medic, and Connecticut State Police also responded to the scene, fire officials said.

Authorities said the person involved was alert and walking around following the crash.

The motorcycle was recovered by a towing company, officials said. 

