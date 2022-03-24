Man Flees After Leaving Infant On Hood Of Woman's Vehicle In Mansfield

Connecticut State Police are attempting to locate a man who abandoned an infant on the roof of a stranger's parked car before taking off.

State Police Troop C received a call at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 from a woman in Tolland County who explained that a man had placed the infant on the hood of her vehicle while it was parked in Mansfield

According to state police trooper Matthew Hogan, the woman said that an unknown Hispanic man placed the infant on top of her car, and as she returned to her vehicle he proceeded to get into a dark-colored vehicle before fleeing the area.

Police did not disclose where specifically in Mansfield the child was left behind by the suspect.

Hogan said that the infant was transported to an area hospital, and it was later determined that it was a premature newborn between the ages of 28 and 30 weeks old.

The infant was listed in stable condition on Thursday, March 24.

Following the initial 911 call, the investigation was assumed by the Eastern District Major Crime Unit.

Police described the suspect as being heavy-set with short black hair. He was wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and black jogger-style pants at the time he was approached by the woman.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects, his whereabouts, or his vehicle, has been asked to contact Troop C investigators by calling (860) 896-3236.

