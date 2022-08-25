Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Customers In Parking Lot Of East Brook Mall

A 29-year-old man was charged with public indecency after allegedly exposing himself to customers in the parking lot of a Connecticut mall.

Troopers in Tolland County responded to the East Brook Mall, located at 95 Storrs Road in Mansfield, after receiving a report of a man exposing himself to customers at about 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Connecticut State Police reported.

A complainant told police that the suspect sat in the driver's seat of a white van while nude from the waist down, and the door was left wide open, authorities said.

Troopers found the van on North Frontage Road and pulled the vehicle over on High Street, police said.

Police reported that the driver, identified as Dante Moore, of New London, was arrested without incident.

He was charged with public indecency and breach of peace, State Police said.

Police said Moore was released on a $5,000 bond and is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

