Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • New Haven
    serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Windham
    serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Breaking News: CT Man Found Guilty Of Failing To Pay Taxes On $950K In Income
Police & Fire

Fire Breaks Out At Vernon Spare Time Entertainment Center

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities responded to a fire that broke out in an air handling unit on the roof of a Spare Time entertainment center in Connecticut.
Authorities responded to a fire that broke out in an air handling unit on the roof of a Spare Time entertainment center in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Facebook/The Ellington Volunteer Fire Department (CT)

A fire broke out in an air handling unit on the roof of a Spare Time entertainment center in Connecticut.

Crews responded to the report of the fire in Tolland County at the business, which is located at 350 Talcottville Road in Vernon, at 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 24, according to the Ellington Volunteer Fire Department

EVFD said it assisted the Town of Vernon Fire Department at the scene. 

Officials said the issue was isolated to the air handler, and the fire didn't cause significant damage.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.