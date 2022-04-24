Fire Breaks Out At Vernon Spare Time Entertainment Center

A fire broke out in an air handling unit on the roof of a Spare Time entertainment center in Connecticut.

Crews responded to the report of the fire in Tolland County at the business, which is located at 350 Talcottville Road in Vernon, at 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 24, according to the Ellington Volunteer Fire Department

EVFD said it assisted the Town of Vernon Fire Department at the scene.

Officials said the issue was isolated to the air handler, and the fire didn't cause significant damage.

