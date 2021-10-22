FBI Offering $20,000 Reward For Man Wanted In Region

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for murdering his girlfriend 40 years ago this month in Massachusetts.

Andrew Peter Dabbs, age 78, whose address unknown, is wanted by the FBI's Boston Massachusetts office for the alleged murder of his girlfriend.

According to the FBI, on Oct. 10, 1981, Dabbs and his girlfriend were driving through Bristol County in Norton, Massachusetts, from their apartment in Derry, New Hampshire, when Dabbs allegedly shot the victim in the chest with a .45 caliber revolver and pushed her body out of the car onto the side of Route 123.

In November 1981, Dabbs was indicted for murder by the Bristol Superior Court in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

In 1982, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Dabbs after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, the FBI said.

Dabbs is described as being Black, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with a mole on his nose, a scar on his arm, and skin grafts on his leg from a burn.

He was known to use drugs and may have possessed weapons in the past.

His last known address was in Derry, New Hampshire, and he has ties to Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Colorado.

The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Dabbs or see him, call your local FBI office.

