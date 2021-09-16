Eversource Warns Of Scammer Going Door-To-Door In Region

Eversource is cautioning its customers throughout the region to be wary of a scammer who has been spotted making the rounds going door-to-door to gain personal information.

A warning was issued by Eversource this week after a fraudster was seen going from home to home in Hampden County, asking to see bills and account information in an attempt to scam residents in Springfield.

The Springfield Consumer Information and Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office said that the scammer has largely been targeting the Hungry Hill area, knocking on random doors, alleging to be an Eversource Electric employee.

Once the resident is engaged, he asks to see a customer bill, writes down the account number, and makes a faux call.

Eversource is cautioning about a scammer who was going door-to-door in Western Massachusetts. Twitter/@EversourceMA

Officials posted on Twitter that "this is *not* us,” and anyone who receives an unexpected visit by a purported Eversource employee has been instructed to contact the company at 877-659-6326.

