Duo Nabbed On Weapon, Drug Charges At Motel In Region

Zak Failla
William Villegas (left) and Darnell Holbrook
William Villegas (left) and Darnell Holbrook Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Two men are facing weapon and drug charges in the region after being busted by police in Western Massachusetts.

West Springfield Police detectives launched an investigation into alleged drug activity at the Econo Lodge motel on Elm Street earlier this year after receiving multiple tips.

Police said the investigation led to a search warrant being issued by a Springfield District Court judge for Chicopee resident William Villegas, who was already wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Detectives from the West Springfield Police and Holyoke police departments, Franklin County Jail and FBI executed a search warrant at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 24, which led to the arrest of both Villegas and West Springfield resident Darnell Holbrook.

Villegas, age 35, was charged with:

Drug possession with intent to distribute with previous offenses;

  • Carrying a loaded firearm;
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card;
  • Possession of a Class B drug with previous offenses;
  • Warrant arrest.

Holbrook, age 38, was charged with possession of a Class A drug and Possession of a Class B drug with previous offenses.

No return court date has been announced.

