Driver Airlifted With Serious Injuries After 2-Vehicle Crash In Vernon

Nicole Valinote
A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash on I-84 in Vernon. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash on I-84 in Vernon. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A driver was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries after a crash in Connecticut.

It involved two vehicles and happened in Tolland County on I-84 eastbound at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 in Vernon, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said a 2007 Freightliner Conventional truck was eastbound near Exit 65 and traveled into the right shoulder, striking the trailer of a parked FRT tractor.

The tractor was pushed into a light pole, authorities said.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 44-year-old Georgia man, was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to Hartford Hospital, police said.

Police said the driver of the tractor, a 45-year-old Maryland man, was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

State Police asked anyone who has information about the crash to call Trooper Timothy Benjamin at 860-896-3200 ext. 8061.

