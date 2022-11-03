Call By Concerned Citizen Leads To DUI Arrest Of Somers Man

A Connecticut man was arrested for an alleged DUI after a concerned citizen called the state police.

The incident took place in Tolland County around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at a gas station in the town of Somers.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers received a report from a concerned citizen of an individual who appeared intoxicated, sitting inside a vehicle at the Sunoco gas station, located at 169 Main Street, in the town of Somers.

A description of the vehicle was provided and the reporting party expressed concern about the individual potentially driving away from the gas station and endangering themselves or others, state police said.

A responding trooper located a vehicle matching the description in the parking area of the gas station and approached an adult male, sitting in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle’s engine running.

While speaking with the man, later identified as Christopher Thibodeau, 39, of Somers, the trooper recognized that Thibodeau was exhibiting signs of possible impairment, state police said.

Police said that as the trooper directed Thibodeau to exit the vehicle he spotted a container consistent in appearance with an alcoholic beverage inside of the vehicle.

Thibodeau was asked to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests, which he declined to participate in, police said.

He was arrested and charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Thibodeau was held on a $5,000 cash/surety bond and was transferred to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

