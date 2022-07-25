Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • New Haven
    serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Windham
    serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Breaking News: Potentially Powerful Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

40-Year-Old Killed After Car Skids Off Road, Crashes Into Two Poles In Stafford, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 40-year-old Connecticut man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and hitting two utility poles.
A 40-year-old Connecticut man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and hitting two utility poles. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

A Connecticut man was killed after losing control of his car, skidding off the roadway and striking two utility poles, according to authorities

Windham County resident, Luis Enrique Aguilar-Ceron, age 40, of Canterbury, was killed in Tolland County around 11:20 p.m., Saturday, July 23 in the town of Stafford.

According to Connecticut state police, Aguilar-Ceron was traveling south on Furnace Avenue in Stafford when he lost control for an unknown reason and skidded off the roadway into the right shoulder, and then struck two poles. 

He was pronounced dead on the scene by Stafford EMS.

The accident remains under investigation. 

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Trooper Preston Zdrojeski at 860-896-3200.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.