40-Year-Old Killed After Car Skids Off Road, Crashes Into Two Poles In Stafford, Police Say

A Connecticut man was killed after losing control of his car, skidding off the roadway and striking two utility poles, according to authorities

Windham County resident, Luis Enrique Aguilar-Ceron, age 40, of Canterbury, was killed in Tolland County around 11:20 p.m., Saturday, July 23 in the town of Stafford.

According to Connecticut state police, Aguilar-Ceron was traveling south on Furnace Avenue in Stafford when he lost control for an unknown reason and skidded off the roadway into the right shoulder, and then struck two poles.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by Stafford EMS.

The accident remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Trooper Preston Zdrojeski at 860-896-3200.

