Breaking News: Two Drivers Hospitalized After Head-On Crash, CT State Police Say
Police & Fire

35-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle, Wrong-Way Crash In Region

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a fiery wrong-way crash in Massachusetts.
Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Route 146 northbound in the Worcester County town of Uxbridge at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

State Police said the driver of a 2004 Honda Accord was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Marmol, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Police said investigators found that Marmol crossed the median into the northbound side while he was driving south on Route 146 and struck a 2018 Subaru Outback.

Both vehicles caught fire following the crash, State Police said.

Police said the 62-year-old West Boylston man who was the driver of the Subaru was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police said the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, including why the Honda crossed into the northbound lane. 

State Police said the following agencies also assisted at the scene:

  • Rhode Island State Police
  • Mass DOT
  • The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner
  • Uxbridge Fire and Police departments
  • North Smithfield RI Fire Department

