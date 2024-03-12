Owner Of Popular Bolton Garden Center Announces Retirement, Sale Of Business After 39 Years

Jim Cropley, the owner of Cropley's Garden Center & Landscaping in the Tolland County town of Bolton at 1262 Boston Turnpike (Route 44), announced his decision to retire and sell the business on Tuesday, March 12.

Cropley attributed his decision to wanting to spend more time with his family year-round.

"I have been lucky enough to spend this winter enjoying time with my family and have decided to enjoy it year-round," he wrote in his announcement, adding, "The time I’ve spent this winter with my two granddaughters has helped make this difficult decision slightly easier."

Cropley added that the garden center is now in the process of being sold to new owners who will have "every intention of keeping the Garden Center running as it has for many years!"

In his announcement, Cropley thanked his past and current employees, as well as his loyal customers. He also reflected on his decades of success:

"In my second year of high school in our vocational agriculture program, we had to write what we thought we would do in the future. I wrote that I'd like to teach agriculture or own a garden center," he wrote, continuing, "Little did I know that I’d have a garden center for 39 years. You have allowed me to do something that I always wanted to do and have loved."

Those who have gift cards for the garden center will still be able to use them once the new owners take over. Additionally, Cropley will still honor his one-year guarantee on landscaping projects, he said.

Once the garden center sale is completed, Cropley will introduce the new owners in an announcement, he added.

