Total Of 68 Cats Rescued From Single Home In Region

Dozens of cats are looking for new “forever homes” after they were surrendered to a Massachusetts animal shelter by a man unable to continue taking care of them.

Earlier this month, a pet owner in Worcester County contacted the Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield because he had to leave his home and needed to make arrangements for cats he had taken in through the years.

Initially, 52 pets were handed over to the shelter, with an additional 16 surrendered over the weekend on Saturday, Oct. 23 to bring the total to 68 cats that will soon be up for adoption.

“Over the weekend we picked up the final 16 additional cats to be surrendered from last week's large-scale local rescue,” shelter officials stated. “We knew the owner had planned to surrender a few more who were hiding, but we weren’t expecting 16.”

Shelter veterinarian Dr. Jackie Celmer and her team gave each cat an exam and began the process of getting them up to date on vaccines, with many requiring further medical care.

Among the cats that were surrendered were five expectant mothers who will be placed in with some of the fosters.

“A few have serious eye issues, and some will need dental or other surgery before they are ready for adoption,” Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato said. “Six tiny kittens are fighting upper respiratory illness who may also need to spend time with our fosters until they get a little bigger.”

In total, the cost of veterinary care for the cats is expected to exceed $30,000.

“We know many of you are excited to meet the very special group of 52 cats that were surrendered to Second Chance this week,” Second Care posted online last week. “Sadly, you'll have to wait a little longer.

“They are currently at our Almost Home facility which isn't open to the public. We're currently evaluating all their medical needs and will make sure everyone is in tip-top shape. Once our shelter vet clears them for adoption, they will make the short trip to the Adoption Center in East Brookfield.”

