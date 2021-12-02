Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice
Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Shooting In Region

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Western Massachusetts man.
Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Western Massachusetts man.

The shooting of the 39-year-old man took place around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Hampshire County in Northampton.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, said Northampton District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel.

A short time later, a suspect in the shooting was detained. 

The unidentified suspect will be arraigned Thursday, Dec. 2 in Northampton District Court on charges including:

  • Murder
  • Assault
  • Battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

