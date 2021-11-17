Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice
Police In CT Search For Woman With Three Warrants For Her Arrest

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Chelsey Dunn
Chelsey Dunn Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department

Police in Connecticut are searching for a woman who has multiple active warrants for her arrest.

Chelsey Dunn has three warrants for her arrest, totaling $45,000 worth of bonds in Hartford County, according to a post from the Enfield Police Department on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Police asked that anyone with information about her whereabouts contact authorities at 860-763-6400 or message the Enfield Police Department's Facebook page.

