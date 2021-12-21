Man From Region Sentenced For Cocaine Distribution

A Western Massachusetts man has been sentenced to five years in prison for distributing nearly one kilogram of cocaine.

Julio Rivera, age 47, of Worcester, was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 16, after being convicted by a jury in September of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, said Acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell.

In October 2018, a federal investigation into co-conspirator Melvin Burgos intercepted numerous communications between Burgos and co-conspirator William Torres arranging to obtain one kilogram of cocaine from Rivera, court documents show.

In November 2018, Rivera led Burgos to his storage unit in Worcester where he distributed 900 grams of cocaine to Burgos, according to court documents.

Agents stopped both Rivera and Burgos and a search of Rivera’s vehicle recovered the phone he used to communicate with Torres and Burgos, which he had attempted to destroy, court records said.

A search of Burgos’ vehicle resulted in the seizure of 900 grams of cocaine, court documents show.

Torres and Burgos each pleaded guilty to their role in the conspiracy. Torres was sentenced to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. Burgos is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

