Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • New Haven
    serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Windham
    serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Breaking News: 32-Year-Old CT Man Killed In Head-On Crash, Police Say
News

Man From Region Sentenced For Cocaine Distribution

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Gavel
Gavel Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Western Massachusetts man has been sentenced to five years in prison for distributing nearly one kilogram of cocaine.

Julio Rivera, age 47, of Worcester, was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 16, after being convicted by a jury in September of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, said Acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell.

In October 2018, a federal investigation into co-conspirator Melvin Burgos intercepted numerous communications between Burgos and co-conspirator William Torres arranging to obtain one kilogram of cocaine from Rivera, court documents show.

In November 2018, Rivera led Burgos to his storage unit in Worcester where he distributed 900 grams of cocaine to Burgos, according to court documents. 

Agents stopped both Rivera and Burgos and a search of Rivera’s vehicle recovered the phone he used to communicate with Torres and Burgos, which he had attempted to destroy, court records said.

A search of Burgos’ vehicle resulted in the seizure of 900 grams of cocaine, court documents show.

Torres and Burgos each pleaded guilty to their role in the conspiracy. Torres was sentenced to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. Burgos is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.