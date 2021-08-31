Felon Sentenced For Possession Of Gun, Ammo In Region

A Massachusetts man was sentenced to 40 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Nicholas Briggs, age 22, of Worcester, was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 30 by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to prison time as well as three years of supervised release.

According to US Attorney's Office, in May, Briggs pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Briggs was arrested in July 2020, for carrying a loaded Glock pistol.

He is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior convictions punishable by more than one year in prison, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

