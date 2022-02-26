COVID-19: Infection Rate Below 3 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths By County

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut continues to plummet, down below 3 percent, according to the latest update from the state Department of Public Health.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, there were 16,591 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut which resulted in 423 confirmed cases of the virus for a 2.55 percent daily positivity rate, among the lowest recorded in 2022.

Thirteen more COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals were discharged, leaving 235 still hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 113 (48.1 percent) were not fully vaccinated, officials noted.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Feb. 13, unvaccinated persons had a 2.9-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had an 8.4-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 10,300 virus-related deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Fairfield: 197,830 (2,635 deaths);

New Haven: 189,743 (2,725);

Hartford: 174,333 (3,003);

New London: 53,386 (624);

Litchfield: 31,184 (441);

Middlesex: 27,283 (465);

Windham: 25,329 (290);

Tolland: 20,082 (259);

Unknown: 2,774 (1).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, as of Friday, Feb. 25:

As of Feb. 25, more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 2.7 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered more than 1.4 million booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Feb. 24:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

18-24: 84 percent;

16-17: 87 percent;

12-15: 80 percent;

5-11: 46 percent.

