COVID-19: Hospitalizations, Infection Rate In CT Down; Breakdown Of Cases By County, Community

With some calling for the return of mass COVID-19 testing sites in Connecticut, the state saw a dip in hospitalizations and daily infection rate as the US continues contending with variants of the virus.

The daily COVID-19 infection rate of those tested on Tuesday, Aug. 24 was down to 3.28 percent, down from 3.83 percent the previous day, though the number represents the recent surge of new infections being recorded in Connecticut.

In total, 19,850 people were tested in Connecticut, resulting in 651 newly confirmed cases, though the number of patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals dropped by 13 to 378 on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

As recently as two weeks ago, slightly more than 150 patients were being treated for the virus in Connecticut.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 85 percent of all new infections, officials noted. In the past several weeks, the number of cases of the Delta variant is also up hundreds over the past several weeks.

Since the pandemic began, more than 10.36 million COVID-19 tests have been administered, resulting in a total of 369,132 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus in Connecticut residents.

Connecticut continues to be among the country's leaders in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, ranking second nationally with more than 75 percent of the eligible population 12 years and old receiving at least one dose.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on, Aug. 25:

Fairfield: 105,111 (11,143 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 97,459 (11,402);

Hartford: 89,728 (10,062);

New London: 24,186 (9,120);

Litchfield: 15,434 (8,559);

Middlesex: 13,658 (8,408);

Windham: 11,444 (9,799);

Tolland: 10,222 (6,782).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

