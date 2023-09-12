Mosquitoes Carrying Eastern Equine Encephalitis Found In These 6 CT Towns

The infection-carrying mosquitoes were found in six towns across Tolland, Windham, and New London Counties, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station announced on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The six towns where the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) carrying mosquitoes were found were:

Hampton;

Killingly;

Thompson;

Tolland;

Voluntown;

Woodstock.

According to Philip Armstrong, a medical entomologist at the station, the increase in disease-carrying mosquitoes is commonplace in the late summer months.

"We are seeing a late season rise in the numbers of mosquitoes carrying EEE virus in communities in eastern Connecticut," Armstrong said, adding, "Late summer-early fall is the critical time of the year when virus activity reaches its peak in the mosquito population and the risk is expected to continue until the first hard frost in October."

The station's director, Jason White, said that "unseasonably warm weather" in recent weeks has also contributed to causing an active mosquito season.

The rise in activity has health officials particularly concerned because EEE is a serious illness that can cause neurological impairment in those who contract it. It also has a 40 percent mortality rate, according to officials.

It is the most severe mosquito-transmitted disease in the US, officials added.

In order to protect against mosquito bites to avoid risking infection, the station gave the following tips:

Spend less time outside during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active;

Use repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-methane-diol, or 2-undecanone when outdoors;

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time or when mosquitoes are active;

Ensure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair;

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.

