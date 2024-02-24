Man Uses 'Implied Weapon' To Rob Tolland Gas Station: Suspect At Large

The robbery happened in Tolland County on Thursday, Feb. 22 just before 8:30 p.m., when a man walked into the Citgo gas station at 205 Merrow Rd. (Route 195) in Tolland and confronted the cashier with an "implied weapon" according to Connecticut State Police.

The man demanded that the cashier open the drawer and withdraw money. He then grabbed the cash and several food items before leaving the store and fleeing in a black four-door sedan believed to be a Honda Accord. This car sped south on Route 195 toward the Mansfield and Willimantic area, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is around 5-foot-10 with a slim build. He was dressed in a white baseball hat, a black ski mask, a red puffy coat with a blue collared shirt underneath, light-wash blue skinny jeans, and red sneakers.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call Trooper Godwin at (860)-896-3200 x8007 or by email at Brandon.Godwin@ct.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

