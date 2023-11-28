Man, 55, Killed In Head-On Crash On Willington Roadway

It happened the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 28 in the small Tolland County town of Willington.

According to Connecticut State Police, 55-year-old Western Massachusetts resident Clifton Graves of the town of Monson in Hampden County, was driving south on River Road in his 2008 Cadillac CTS at approximately 4:30 a.m.

At the same time, an 18-year-old from Stafford Springs was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox north on River Road.

Police said that near the intersection of Plains Road, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow line, hitting Graves’ Cadillac head-on.

Both men were taken to local hospitals, where Graves was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Connecticut State Troopers urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Troop C at 860-896-3200 or email Mark.Dennis@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.