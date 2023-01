One lucky person claimed a more than $260,000 jackpot after buying a lottery ticket at a gas station in Storrs.

The $264,552 Fast Play EXTREME GREEN $10 ticket was sold on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Tolland County at the Mobil Xtra Mart located at 2103 Storrs Rd., Connecticut Lottery announced.

The lucky winner took home 100 percent of the jackpot.

Connecticut Lottery did not reveal any details about who bought the winning ticket.

