Know Him Or This Vehicle? Mansfield Bank Robbery Suspect On Loose, Police Asking For Help

The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 in Tolland County on Storrs Road in Mansfield.

The suspect suspect was reported to have fled the scene prior to police arrival and is believed to have fled the bank in an older model maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The suspect is described as being about 5-foot-10 with a slender build, 30 to 40 years old, having a pale complexion, and wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, a baseball cap, tight black leggings, a white and red face covering, and an olive satchel bag. (See the two images above.)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Detective Christopher Sackett at 860-896-3272 or christopher.sackett@ct.gov. All tips will remain confidential.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.