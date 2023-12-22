K9 Teams, Drones Helping In Search For Missing Woman Last Seen In Willington

Anne Page, age 80, went missing from the Village Hill Road area in the Tolland County town of Willington during the night of Thursday, Dec. 21, state police announced on Friday, Dec. 22.

Page is described as a white woman who is believed to have been wearing white Christmas-themed pajamas and blue sneakers. She suffers from medical complications that can cause her to become disoriented and confused, police said.

To help with the search effort, authorities are asking residents in the area to stay in their cars if they are going out and to avoid hiking trails to preserve Page's scent for K9 units and limit confusion for air support.

Anyone who sees Page is asked to call 911 immediately.

