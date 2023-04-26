Mostly Cloudy 60°

Helicopter Carrying Saw To Fly Over Vernon, Other Towns For More Than Week: Here's Why

If you look up in the sky in Hartford or Tolland County and see a helicopter fitted with a large saw, there's a good reason for that. 

This helicopter will be carrying a large saw and flying over several towns in Hartford and Tolland Counties for more than a week in order to trim trees.
Photo Credit: Town of Vernon
Ben Crnic
A helicopter with a large saw hanging underneath it will be flying over the towns of Vernon, Enfield, East Windsor, and South Windsor between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day through Friday, May 5, according to Vernon town officials. 

The reason for the flight will be to trim trees along Eversource right-of-ways as part of their regular vegetation management program.

Those hoping to get a close look at the helicopter can see it fuel up at 5 Gerber Blvd in Vernon, as well as other locations. 

The trimming work will continue until May 5 as long as the weather allows for it, officials said. 

