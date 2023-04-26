Helicopter Carrying Saw To Fly Over Vernon, Other Towns For More Than Week: Here's Why

A helicopter with a large saw hanging underneath it will be flying over the towns of Vernon, Enfield, East Windsor, and South Windsor between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day through Friday, May 5, according to Vernon town officials.

The reason for the flight will be to trim trees along Eversource right-of-ways as part of their regular vegetation management program.

Those hoping to get a close look at the helicopter can see it fuel up at 5 Gerber Blvd in Vernon, as well as other locations.

The trimming work will continue until May 5 as long as the weather allows for it, officials said.

