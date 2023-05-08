Head-On Crash: Pair Of Children Survive Double-Fatal In Tolland County

In Tolland County, 66-year-old Amanda Josephine Bowen, of Coventry, was heading northbound on Merrow Road in the town of Tolland when she drove into the other lane of traffic and into a Subaru Legacy Outback, according to the Connecticut State Police.

The driver of the Subaru, 64-year-old Bryan Flint of the town of Ellington in Tolland County, suffered fatal injuries. Also in the Subaru were a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, both of whom survived with suspected minor injuries.

Bowen, who was driving a Toyota RAV4, also suffered fatal injuries.

Both vehicles received disabling damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with additional information contact Connecticut State Trooper Kevin Hoyt.

