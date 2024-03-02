Fatal Crash: 45-Year-Old CT Resident ID'd As Victim On I-84 In Union

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, March 2 in Tolland County on the eastbound side of I-84 in the town of Union.

One tractor-trailer was traveling in the right and another was traveling in the center lane before it veered right for an unknown reason and struck the truck in the right lane, Connecticut State Police said.

The second tractor-trailer then overturned and slid on the roadway into the right shoulder, damaging approximately 250 feet of metal beam guardrail.

Both tractor-trailers continued down the embankment, with both coming to a rest between about 20 and 25 feet off of the right shoulder, partially submerged in Morey Pond.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that was struck sustained fatal injuries and was later pronounced dead.

He's been identified as Hartford County resident Carlos Vega, age 45, of Enfield.

The other truck operator, a 32-year-old Massachusetts man from South Boston sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported to Rockville General Hospital in Vernon by

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact Tpr. Nicholas Jamaitus #586 at 860-896-3200.

