Fatal Crash: 26-Year-Old Willington Man Loses Control Of Vehicle, Lands Under Tractor-Trailer

Tolland County resident Kevin Gorman, of Willington, was killed around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 20 on I-84 West in Tolland.

According to Connecticut State Police, Gorman, who was riding a Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane behind a Dodge Ram pickup when traffic ahead began to stop suddenly due to a crash.

Gorman braked and lost control of the bike, sending him into the back of the pickup truck, state police said.

The strike sent him flying underneath a tractor-trailer. Gorman was transported via helicopter to Hartford Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Matthew Abbate at 860-896-3200, ext. 8015, or by emailing matthew.abbate@ct.gov.

