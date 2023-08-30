Drunk Driver Charged In Fatal Mansfield Crash That Left Man Dead: Police

New York City resident Luke Silver, age 22, turned himself in to authorities on Sunday, Aug. 27 on manslaughter charges for his role in a November 2022 crash in Tolland County that left 60-year-old Roy Herzlich dead, Connecticut State Police announced.

According to authorities, on the day of the crash, Nov. 5, 2022, a motorcycle driven by Herzlich had been traveling west on Middle Turnpike (Route 44) in Mansfield in the area of Bone Mill Road, which was followed by a second motorcycle as well.

An Audi A4 driven by Silver traveling eastbound on Route 44 then veered into the westbound lane and struck Herzlich's motorcycle head-on, according to police.

The second motorcycle then collided with Herzlich's, causing minor injuries to the driver.

First responders later declared Herzlich dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash later determined that Silver had allegedly been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was charged with:

Second-degree manslaughter;

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

A traffic offense.

After his arrest was processed, Silver was released after posting a $35,000 cash/surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

