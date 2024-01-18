Coventry Man Nabbed For Pair Of Robberies In Mansfield Using Fake Firearm: Police

Both Tolland County incidents took place in the town of Mansfield on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Around 3:45 p.m., 25-year-old Jacob Neff of Coventry allegedly pulled out a firearm at both the Domino’s Pizza on Storrs Road and the CVS Pharmacy nearby. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Neff was later found by police near the Price Chopper supermarket, at 1220 Storrs Road, where he was arrested.

Police said Neff directed investigators to the apparent firearm he had used and then discarded, which was discovered to be a fake gun.

Neff was charged with:

Robbery;

Larceny;

Threatening;

Possession of a facsimile firearm; and

Breach of peace.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 18 at Rockville Superior Court.

