Columbia Woman Charged With Sexual Abuse Of Boy, 11, Arrested Again

Tolland County resident, Alyson Cranick, age 42, of the town of Columbia, was charged on Tuesday, Nov. 28, with violating the rules of her conditions of release on bail, said the Connecticut State Police.

Cranick, a former school employee, was originally charged on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

According to the arrest warrant provided by state police, Cranick assaulted the boy during July and August of 2022.

During an interview with state police, the boy told investigators the two began their "relationship" via iMessage and Snapchat and then moved their communication to Discord after Cranick learned the boy's parents monitored his social media accounts.

At some point during the communications Cranick convinced the boy to sneak out of his house to meet with her late or in the middle of the night after his parents had gone to sleep, the warrant said.

They began meeting in Cranick's car parked outside of his home. Quickly the meetings became sexual with Cranick allegedly taking off her shirt and bra and his pants and underwear and climbing in the backseat of her car, the warrant said.

She pulled the boy over and then inserted his penis into her vagina to have sex, the warrant said. The 11-year-old then began to have sex almost nightly with Cranick who put extreme pressure on the boy to sneak out and meet with her even though he complained of being tired and having trouble waking up for school in the morning.

The boy eventually told an adult and Cranick was arrested.

In the latest case, Cranick allegedly had an ongoing Snapchat relationship with a 13-year-old girl who was a friend of a relative.

When her parents found out, they provided a list of exchanges to state police who interviewed Cranick and then arrested her again for violating the terms of her release.

She is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.