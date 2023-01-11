Try A 'Nutella Latte' At This Coffee Shop In Vernon

A "Nutella latte" is just one of the creative espresso drinks offered by an independent Connecticut coffee shop.

Tolland County-based Vernon Coffee Roasters, located in Vernon at 520 Hartford Turnpike (Route 30), started selling the drink on Saturday, Jan. 7 and has already seen it explode in popularity, according to manager Ray Gregorie.

The independent coffee shop, owned by Ayman Harby, opened in March 2022 and has seen good business since then, especially through the holiday season, Gregorie said.

The business prides itself on roasting its own coffee beans and providing the freshest possible experience.

"We’re coffee people, we roast everything ourselves in-store," Gregorie said.

They also offer other interesting espresso drink options, including a s'mores latte, a gingerbread latte, and a "Golden Spice" latte, which includes turmeric and maple flavors. These drinks have also become popular since they have been offered, according to Gregorie.

The business is also focused on being a part of the community it serves, and displays art created by local artists on its walls. It also hosts a meet-and-greet with these artists every two months.

The coffee shop is also open to hearing suggestions from customers.

“We really take our customer’s suggestions to heart and implement them in the store," Gregorie said.

Customers have left rave reviews for the coffee shop on Yelp.

"This place is fantastic, it is owned by the nicest man, and it is such a great local place to support! The coffee is also excellent, by far the best in the eastern Connecticut region," said Katherine B. of Vernon in her review.

Mallory G. of San Francisco also complimented the vibe of the shop.

"The ambiance is super cute and supports local artists. And best of all, the baristas are extremely friendly and knowledgeable. I love this place!" she said in her review.

The business is open every day of the week besides Mondays.

