Popular CT Restaurant Chain Opens Vernon Location

Fans of old arcade games and wood-fired pizza may have a new favorite place to grab a slice in Tolland County.

Square Peg Pizzeria, which already has seven restaurant and food truck locations throughout the state, opened its newest location in Vernon at 226 Talcottville Rd. (Route 83) on Friday, March 24.

The pizza chain is known for serving wood-fired pizzas with either Neo-Neapolitan style or thick Detroit-style crusts and also hosts several old arcade games that customers can play while waiting for their orders.

Several delicious pizza varieties are available, including buffalo chicken, Brussel and potato, chicken bacon cacciatore, spicy Margherita, truffle Boscaiola, pulled pork, and more.

The restaurant also features a bar and outdoor seating with a firepit.

The eatery's owners urged customers to bring their children to try out the old arcade games while enjoying their food.

"Snag a seat at our bar, treat the kids to the games you used to play, and enjoy every bite, every sip, and every moment at Square Peg!" the owners said.

Other Square Peg locations include Glastonbury, Higganum, Berlin, Newington, Orange, Oxford, and Enfield eateries.

