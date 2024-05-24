Attempted Carjacking: Pair Grab, Drag Woman Along I-84 In Vernon, Police Say

The Tolland County incident occurred on Thursday, May 23 in Vernon.

According to Connecticut State Police, the two men — Emmanuel Nina-Saldana, age 21, and Bryan Saldana, age 20 — were tailgating a woman driving a Porsche SUV as she drove east on I-84 just after 4:30 p.m.

The victim, who was not named, pulled over past Exit 67 to let the two men pass. However, they pulled up behind her instead.

She got out of her vehicle with her keys and purse, as did the two men, who were wearing masks, police said.

The duo accused the victim of causing a crash and began attacking her, grabbing her by the wrists and throwing her to the ground, dragging her away from her car.

They then attempted to drive off in her car, only to find that the victim still had the key. In an attempt to grab the woman’s purse, they eventually dragged her back into the vehicle and pushed her inside.

Several witnesses stopped because of the commotion, and police said the victim was able to escape and run to a witness for help while the carjackers fled from the scene.

Police arrested Nina-Saldana, who is from Boston, Massachusetts, and Saldana, from Hazelton, Pennsylvania shortly after.

Each faces a handful of charges, including:

Robbery by carjacking;

Assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Unlawful restraint; and

Criminal simulation.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Friday, May 24.

