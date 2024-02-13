Alert Issued For Missing Man In Vernon

Justin Shvetz, age 40, was last seen in the Tolland County town of Vernon in the area of Old Town Road, Vernon Police announced on Tuesday, Feb. 13 around 2:15 p.m.

Shvetz is described as 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.

Click the Facebook icon below to share this story.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.