Alert Issued For Missing Man In Vernon

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man in Connecticut. 

Justin Shvetz, age 40.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Vernon Police Department
Justin Shvetz, age 40, was last seen in the Tolland County town of Vernon in the area of Old Town Road, Vernon Police announced on Tuesday, Feb. 13 around 2:15 p.m.

Shvetz is described as 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

